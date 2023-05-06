Sat. May 6th, 2023

    News

    Witness: Coinciding with the coronation ceremony of Charles III… Protests against the monarchy in Britain and the arrest of 6 activists

    By

    May 6, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Witness: Coinciding with the coronation ceremony of Charles III… Protests against the monarchy in Britain and the arrest of 6 activists

    “They arrested six of our organizers and confiscated hundreds of banners, and they won’t tell us why they were arrested or where they are being held,” a Republican activist told AFP in Trafalgar Square in London, including the movement’s chief executive, Graham Smith.

    British police on Saturday arrested prominent members of the anti-monarchy “Republic” movement as they prepared to protest against the coronation of King Charles III.

    “They arrested six of our organizers and confiscated hundreds of banners, and they won’t tell us why they were arrested or where they are being held,” a Republican activist told AFP in Trafalgar Square in London, including the movement’s chief executive, Graham Smith.

    Some nearby spectators chanted “Free Graham Smith!” Others shouted “God save the King” waving UK flags.

    There was no immediate comment from the Metropolitan Police in London.

    And on its official account on Twitter, the “Jumhuriya” movement confirmed the arrests and the confiscation of the banners. “Is this democracy?” she added.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles’s coronation

    May 6, 2023
    News

    “The crime of aggression”… How can Putin be prosecuted for invading Ukraine? Why this call? And what does Zelensky want?

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Who is Warren Buffett? Here’s an intro to the business icon ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

    May 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles’s coronation

    May 6, 2023
    News

    “The crime of aggression”… How can Putin be prosecuted for invading Ukraine? Why this call? And what does Zelensky want?

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Who is Warren Buffett? Here’s an intro to the business icon ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Dollar dominance isn’t going anywhere. Here are 5 myths about de-dollarization.

    May 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy