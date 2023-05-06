Sat. May 6th, 2023

    Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin was injured and his companion killed when their car exploded

    NNA – The Russian Ministry of Interior confirmed that the Russian writer and politician, Zakhar Prilepin, was injured and another person was killed in a car explosion in Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow.

    This came after Russian media reported, earlier today, that Prilepin was injured and his driver was killed in an explosion in their car on the highway, about 70 km from the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

    A medical source stated that Prilepin was taken to the hospital with injuries in both legs.

    According to preliminary information, the explosive device, estimated at 300 grams of trotyl, was installed under the hood of the car.

     

