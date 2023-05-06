Syrian National Center for Earthquakes: 10 tremors were recorded during the past 24 hours

NNA – The Syrian National Seismological Center announced the registration of 10 earthquakes of weak and medium intensity during the past 24 hours.

The center said in a statement: “The monitoring stations recorded two tremors of 2.4 and 2.8 degrees on the Richter scale, in the Mediterranean Sea north of Latakia, 56 km and 38 km.”

It added, “Two tremors of 3.8 and 2.7 degrees were recorded in Iskenderun, 65 and 56 km west and northwest of Idlib, and 5 tremors were recorded in Turkey, the highest of which was 4.6 degrees, and a tremor in Cyprus with a magnitude of 2.9 degrees. The tremors occurred at different depths, reaching 37.2 km.”

==========