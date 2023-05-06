East African leaders express concerns about armistice violations in Sudan

NNA – East African leaders have expressed their concerns about violations of the armistice in Sudan and urged the two warring parties to hold dialogue, according to the South Sudanese mediator, as reported by AFP.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in South Sudan, President Salva Kiir informed the commander of the Sudanese army, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, “his concerns and the concerns of the IGAD leaders.

