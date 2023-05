NNA – The religious coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla began today at Westminster Abbey in London, with about 2,300 guests attending, according to “Agence France-Presse”.

After a procession accompanied the carriage that took them under the rain from Buckingham Palace, the king and his wife, in their royal robes, crossed the door of the church to begin the Anglican ceremony of their coronation by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

