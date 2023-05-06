Rapid Support: Vehicle of Turkish ambassador to Khartoum was subjected to open fire

NNA – The Rapid Support Forces announced that the vehicle of the Turkish ambassador in Khartoum, Ismail Cubanoglu, was shot at, confirming that they were able to evacuate the ambassador to a safe place, according to “Russia Today” news agency.

The Rapid Support Forces Command said in a statement, “In a cowardly step that represents a flagrant violation of all international norms and agreements to protect diplomatic missions, the coup forces opened fire at the car of the Turkish ambassador in Khartoum, Ismail Cubanoglu, after prior coordination between the two parties regarding the evacuation, noting that the embassy buildings are located under the control of the coup forces.”

“The Rapid Support Forces managed to evacuate the ambassador and his delegation to a safe place,” the statement added.

