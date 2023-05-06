Charles and Camilla Finally Crowned King and Queen at Coronation

Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of course, it rained.

Huddled under umbrellas and wearing whatever barriers against the most traditional of British weather, crowds watched King Charles III be crowned monarch Saturday—the culmination of a seemingly endless, 70-year wait.

In Westminster Abbey, presented with the ceremonial scepter and rod, a gold-robed Charles was crowned king to cries of “God save the King.” His face did not betray much emotion. With Charles seated on the throne, his son Prince William pledged his loyalty to his father as his heir. The British people were then invited to pledge their loyalty to the king—a feature of controversy in recent days.

