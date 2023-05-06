Sat. May 6th, 2023

    News

    Charles and Camilla Finally Crowned King and Queen at Coronation

    By

    May 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Charles and Camilla Finally Crowned King and Queen at Coronation

    Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Of course, it rained.

    Huddled under umbrellas and wearing whatever barriers against the most traditional of British weather, crowds watched King Charles III be crowned monarch Saturday—the culmination of a seemingly endless, 70-year wait.

    In Westminster Abbey, presented with the ceremonial scepter and rod, a gold-robed Charles was crowned king to cries of “God save the King.” His face did not betray much emotion. With Charles seated on the throne, his son Prince William pledged his loyalty to his father as his heir. The British people were then invited to pledge their loyalty to the king—a feature of controversy in recent days.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles’s coronation

    May 6, 2023
    News

    “The crime of aggression”… How can Putin be prosecuted for invading Ukraine? Why this call? And what does Zelensky want?

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Who is Warren Buffett? Here’s an intro to the business icon ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

    May 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles’s coronation

    May 6, 2023
    News

    “The crime of aggression”… How can Putin be prosecuted for invading Ukraine? Why this call? And what does Zelensky want?

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Who is Warren Buffett? Here’s an intro to the business icon ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

    May 6, 2023
    News

    Dollar dominance isn’t going anywhere. Here are 5 myths about de-dollarization.

    May 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy