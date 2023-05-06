Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he appeared disinterested for King Charles’s coronation

Advertisement

Prince Louis always manages to steal the show at royal engagements, sticking his tongue out at his mum or dramatically covering his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace – and he didn’t let his fans down today.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis – who turned five on St. George’s Day on April 23 – once again melted hearts at Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation today.

The fourth in line to the throne, looking regal in a tailor-made outfit from a Savile Row tailor, seemed disinterested as he yawned throughout the ceremony.

The cheeky prince looked around the abbey pointing at objects as he sat next to his older sister Princess Charlotte during the opening moments of the historic service.

When his sister tried to hold up the order of service for him to look at, he looked the other way and was seen yawning as he entered the abbey holding hands with Charlotte.

During the national broadcast, Louis was seen kicking his feet, forcing his mother, Kate, to whisper to him.

The cute prince later slumped back in his chair grumpily, proving that the long shift may have been too much for a five-year-old.

The prince was initially not supposed to be present at the coronation, but it seems that the family decided to hire him at the last minute.

It is thought that Prince Louis will not be attending the Windsor concert tomorrow.

Previously, Prince Louis stole the show at the Trooping the Color celebrations in June last year, where he made a series of hilarious faces – including covering his ears for the Queen when the sound of the jet engines roaring became too much during the flight past.

Today, the siblings arrived without their older brother, Prince George, nine, who is a page of honor for his grandfather and follows the procession behind the king.

Princess Charlotte wears an Alexander McQueen gown and an ivory silk crepe cape with ivory embroideries featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations.

Charlotte also wears a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Silver, Crystal and Silver Wire Headpiece, similar to the one worn by the Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, younger brother Louis looked regal in a tailored outfit.

For the historic occasion, the young prince wears an outfit created by Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner, which consists of a Hainsworth suspender blue Doeskin tunic with specially designed lace trim at the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black, complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Because his parents are aware of the responsibility that rests on his young shoulders, it is believed that Prince Louis will not be present at the concert in Windsor tomorrow.

The youngsters will reunite for the grand carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace after witnessing King Charles’ coronation at the Abbey.

This morning, the couple watched as Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony dating back to William the Conqueror in 1066, when Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St. Edward’s Crown on his head.