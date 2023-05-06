Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco cut stylish figures

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, turns heads in a neutral suit at the coronation

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert were stylish figures as they both made their mark at Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation of King Charles.

King Charles will be officially crowned head of the British monarchy today in a historic ceremony that will be broadcast around the world.

The royal, 45, turned heads in an incredible cream ensemble as she walked to the main event with her husband.

The former Olympic swimmer wore a button-up blazer and an angled-length skirt for the historic event. She paired the elegant co-ord with a matching hat and pointy heels while holding what appeared to be a gold handbag.

For her make-up, she modeled a nude base, elegantly combined with a pink lip and naturally smoked eyes.

Her husband, 65, was a trim figure in a heavily jeweled military uniform as the power couple stunned onlookers despite dark and cool weather.

Today’s coronation is the first since 1953, when the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in Westminster Abbey and reigned for more than 70 years. King Charles, 74, ascended the throne in September 2022 when his mother died at the age of 96.

The coronation will feature up to 15 working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they take to the palace balcony for the day’s events.

Princess Charlene’s appearance at the coronation follows news that her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, was the first European royal to confirm his presence at King Charles’s coronation, the news revealed in late January.

The Crown Prince of Monaco spoke fondly of the British king, whom he described as “a very educated man and someone with a great sense of humour.”

He also suggested he was looking forward to the event, telling PEOPLE magazine that he was “confident it’s going to be an incredible and very moving ceremony.”

Albert added: “We have kept in touch since His Majesty became King, but I have not spoken to him personally since the Queen’s funeral.”

The Prince added: “I’m sure His Majesty will add his own personal details to the ceremonies, but I’m not sure what they will be.”

Earlier this year, Charlene and Albert were rumored to have split after the princess was photographed without her wedding ring.

During a performance in Milan last month, Charlene’s ring finger was conspicuously exposed, prompting speculation that the Monegasque royal family may be planning a split.

HOW PRINCESS CHARLENE RETURNED OF MONACO In May 2021, while on a trip to raise awareness of the issue of rhino poaching in southern Africa, Charlene contracted an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection. A series of other health problems followed for the mother of two, leading her to undergo multiple surgeries in South Africa. The monarch spent 10 months away from her husband and children, followed by a stint in a Swiss clinic due to ‘exhaustion’. But after months of being weak and pained, the royal family is back at its glamorous best and back to full royal duties, present today at the coronation of King Charles III.

Later that day, however, the couple made a joint appearance at the Monte Carlo Woman of the Year awards, where Charlene appeared to be wearing her wedding ring, pouring cold water on the split rumors.

Rumors of the couple’s marriage first circulated after Charlene was absent from Monaco for most of 2021 while undergoing medical treatment in her native South Africa, and was admitted to a Swiss clinic to be treated on her return for exhaustion.

However, they are expected to form a united front tomorrow.

The couple share eight-year-old twins Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, and Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès.

Prince Albert of Monaco – who competed five times in bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics from 1988 to 2002 – ascended the throne of Monaco upon the death of his father, Prince Rainier III, on April 6, 2005.