Prince Harry Heads to Airport After Being Royally Frozen Out of Coronation

Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry’s status as a royal outcast was ruthlessly emphasized at his father’s coronation Saturday, as he was seated in the third row with the disgraced Prince Andrew and his family in Westminster Abbey, and forced to walk alone down the aisle wearing civilian clothing.

And when the rest of the royal family, including Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, appeared for their centerpiece appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, Harry was absent. The Sun reported Harry was en route to the airport as his father and brother and royal relations waved to the crowds, keen to get home to California where his son Prince Archie is celebrating his 4th birthday today.

The paper said that after the coronation ceremony Harry had gotten into a blacked-out electric BMW and driven the 20 miles to Heathrow, arriving by police convoy around 2.05pm local time. Harry was then escorted into the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5, the paper reported.

