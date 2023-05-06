Katy Perry leaves royal fans in stitches as she wanders around abbey looking for her seat [Video]

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

American singer Katy Perry has left royal onlookers in the lurch after wandering through Westminster Abbey like a stray lamb.

The “California Gurls” singer, who will perform tomorrow at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, was caught by fans searching far and wide for her seat.

Unable to see thanks to an imposing wizard, her head can be seen tilted and spinning in circles in a desperate search for her place.

Alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, the pop star was photographed arriving at the abbey this morning in a lilac headpiece and a large pearl Vivienne Westwood choker.

It was also revealed today that she will be staying at Windsor Castle tonight before performing tomorrow alongside music legend Lionel Richie, as well as Take That, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Katy Perry imagined arriving at Westminster Abbey earlier this morning in an all lilac number

Pop star Katy Perry arrives at the Abbey with Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful

Perry envisioned himself taking selfies at historic Westminster Abbey prior to the ceremony

Perry said she is “very excited” for her “wild” sleepover at the royal residence.

“I’m really excited… I might be posting a lot because I’m really going to be in a castle. This is wild,” she said Additional television.

When asked about her invitation to the coronation, she said: ‘It was very royal. It was like a cursive that I’ve never seen (before)… I loved it.”

Royal fans took to social media to react to Perry’s hilarious moment at the historic abbey and the sheer size of her fascinator.

One said, “It looks like anyone sitting near Katy Perry is getting great 5G reception.”

Perry arrived along with VIP guests who had lined up a mile since 6 a.m. to get one of the top 2,300 seats. The abbey was full just before 9am.

Stars taking their seats at the church included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Fry, Nick Cave and magician Dynamo, while Dame Emma Thompson excitedly gave a thumbs up.

TV favorites Ant and Dec, along with Repair Shop star Jay Blades, also attended the service, which is expected to be seen by more than 100 million people around the world.

They watched as Charles was crowned in a Christian ceremony dating back 1,000 years on a day dripping with glorious pageantry.

It also cast a spotlight on Britain’s place on the world stage in the UK’s largest ceremonial military operation since Sir Winston Churchill’s state funeral in 1965 with 7,000 servicemen marching alongside the King and Queen.

Perry wore a large lilac fascinator to match her dress, short jacket and gloves

Dressed in lilac and a large Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace, Perry posed for selfies with adoring fans

Perry imagined leaving Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony