Pro-Kremlin ideologist Zakhar Prilepin, 47, suffered injuries in a car explosion today

Another driver, 27-year-old Alexander Shubin, was killed after the incident

Prilepin was there when actor Steven Seagal joined the pro-Kremlin party

A key war supporter of Putin is fighting for his life after a suspected car bomb explosion left him ‘seriously injured’.

Emergency aid was rushed to pro-Kremlin ideologue Zakhar Prilepin today after a catastrophic explosion reportedly broke his leg and killed another man.

The incident took place just 100 meters from where Prilepin had dropped off his daughter near Nizhny Novgorod, western Russia, with an explosive device attached to the underside of another car.

The dead driver of the second car was named Alexander Shubin, 27, from Luhansk, Ukraine – a pro-Putin fighter whose nickname was Zloi.

“Zakhar Prilepin is conscious,” Shot media reported, “he says he doesn’t understand what happened.

“Now the victim is being loaded into an ambulance, our source reports.

“The Audi exploded near the town of Bor. The wreckage of the car was spread over 50 meters.’

Prilepin is a pro-Kremlin novelist turned politician and joined fighters in the war after being attacked just after visiting the Donbas – the Russian-occupied eastern part of Ukraine.

The 47-year-old is a strong supporter of the Z slogan used by Putin supporters to show their support for the war.

He had also been there when Hollywood actor Steven Seagal joined a pro-Kremlin party nearly two years ago.

In 2018, Russia instructed Seagal to improve humanitarian ties with the US at a time when relations between the two countries began to deteriorate.

Prior to today’s incident, there was some suggestion that Prilepin’s car had been followed, with neighbors also reportedly reporting a suspicious ‘man with a beard’ and an unregistered car in the area.

Video of the scene showed severe damage to the writer’s upturned, ripped-open car and a huge hole in the ground.

“The car was literally torn in half and flung into the air. Zakhar miraculously survived,” said a report.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prilepin suffered a concussion and “fractures” in the blast.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested his leg was blown off during the attack.

After the incident, Prilepin was flown to Moscow for treatment, according to some reports.

Others also claimed that he was flown by helicopter to Semashko Nizhny Novgorod Regional Clinical Hospital.

He was given “splints and braces for his broken leg,” Mash reported.

Today’s attack mirrors an earlier car bomb attack that killed pro-Putin activist Darya Dugina, 29, in August last year.

It was speculated that the bomb was aimed at her father Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist philosopher known as “Putin’s Rasputin.”

A group called ATESH – “The Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars” – has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There were immediate calls from pro-war financiers for a return to the death penalty.

Today the The Russian Foreign Ministry immediately blamed the West for Prilepin’s injuries.

A criminal case has now also been opened.

‘The direct responsibility of the United States and Great Britain. We are praying for Zakhar,” said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.