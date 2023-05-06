Princess Anne Wins the Coronation With Swagger—and a Hat Block

PETER TARRY/Pool via REUTERS

Not only was Prince Harry seated in the third row, well away from his father and brother at Westminster Abbey Saturday. His line of vision at King Charles’ coronation appeared to be blocked by an aggressively vertical red feather sprouting forth from his aunt Princess Anne’s military hat.

Pictures from the Coronation show the Princess Royal alternately smiling and striding, as well she might clad in the most impressive of regalia of the day as Charles’ official bodyguard.

Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals since 1998, was wearing her regimental uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, and the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration. Hello! reported that the Thistle cloak is made “from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.”

