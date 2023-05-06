Kim Kardashian shows off her curvaceous assets in a sexy black vinyl dress in NYC

Kim Kardashian caused major sex appeal at a birthday party in Manhattan on Friday night by showing up in a form-fitting black vinyl dress.

The 42-year-old bombshell – who started the week by draping her killer body in pearls for the Met Gala – arrived in Cipriani Soho with her mother Kris Jenner to celebrate billionaire scion Alexandre Arnault’s 31st birthday.

Kardashian’s sexy look hugged her curvaceous assets and featured a thigh-high slit and choker neckline.

Spaghetti straps added pizzazz to Kim’s stilettos, while her glamor brought out the intensity of her plump pout and dark eyes.

The reality star’s raven black hair was pulled back into a tight bun and she carried a small black leather clutch.

Kim’s mom Kris looked chic and classic in her elegant black outfit.

The momager’s dress featured flashy embellishments on both arms, and she kept the rest of her look simple with minimal jewelry.

The couple attended the bash of Alexandre Arnault – the son of French tycoon Bernard Arnault, who is worth an estimated $230 billion.

The Arnaults own many of the world’s most iconic luxury goods, from liqueur brands such as Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac, to legendary fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Fendi, to name a few.

They also control jewelry powerhouses Tiffany & Co and Bulgari, and have amassed one of the largest private art collections in the world.

Kim’s glitzy evening with one of the richest heiresses in the world comes after her show-stopping performance at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The bombshell did not disappoint in her white pearl creation, and her reunion with Pete Davidson became one of the most talked about moments.

The conversation between Kim and Pete seemed cordial, which was later confirmed by a source who said the funny playboy acted like a “gentleman.”

Speak against Entertainment tonightsaid the source, “They both have real respect for each other and there are no hard feelings.”

The source added, “He knows Kim wanted to have fun when they went out, and he was totally fine with it. He also enjoyed their time together.’

The former couple’s nine-month relationship took Hollywood by storm last year when Kim jumped into a high-profile rebound with the playboy funny man.

Pete was the reality star’s first fling after her marriage to Kanye West fell through, and while their whirlwind romance was short-lived, a source said the SNL alum still considers the bombshell a “great person.”