White House snubs Mark Zuckerberg by leaving him off the list for its AI summit with tech leaders

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration met with various CEOs from tech companies to discuss AI.

However, a White House official told a CNN reporter that Meta was not invited.

The meeting was focused on companies at the “forefront of AI innovation,” officials said.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg was notably absent from a meeting with White House officials to discuss AI development.

The Biden administration met CEOs from companies at the “forefront of AI innovation” on Thursday as regulators around the world start to scrutinize the new technology. OpenAI, Alphabet, Anthropic, and Microsoft all made the White House’s list.

A White House official told CNN reporter Donald Judd that Meta had not been invited.

“Thursday’s meeting was focused on companies currently leading in the space,” the official said. “Especially on the consumer facing product side.”

An AI arms race has accelerated in recent months. The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November sparked fierce competition with tech companies such as Google, which released rival AI chatbot Bard in February to keep pace.

Though Meta has accelerated its own push into AI, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying in March that the company’s “single largest investment is in advancing AI,” the lack of consumer-facing AI products has made it less visible in the space.

In February, the company introduced researchers to LLaMA, a large language model similar to the GPT-4 model underlying OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot.

Zuckerberg has reportedly become so invested in AI that some analysts have expressed concern about how much the company is spending on the technology. Meta has been purchasing a lot of Nvidia chips for training new generative AI models. The chips can cost around $10,000 each.

The battle for AI dominance has sparked concerns among regulators, who are worried about the risks the technology poses.

On Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden “dropped by” the meeting to tell the CEOs in attendance that they had a “fundamental responsibility to make sure their products are safe and secure before they are deployed or made public.”

Meta and the White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

