Pro-Kremlin Writer Zakhar Prilepin Injured In Deadly Car Bombing

ANASTASIA MAKARYCHEVA
A Russian writer in favor of the war against Ukraine was seriously injured in a car explosion Saturday. The blast, which killed the driver, left Zakhar Prilepin with a broken leg and a concussion.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the explosion a “terrorist bombing,” according to The New York Times, reporting that a device had been planted under Prilepin’s vehicle.
The incident took place in the Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, about 250 miles from Moscow, the Associated Press reported.