Sat. May 6th, 2023

    News

    Pro-Kremlin Writer Zakhar Prilepin Injured In Deadly Car Bombing

    By

    May 6, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ANASTASIA MAKARYCHEVA

    A Russian writer in favor of the war against Ukraine was seriously injured in a car explosion Saturday. The blast, which killed the driver, left Zakhar Prilepin with a broken leg and a concussion.

    A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the explosion a “terrorist bombing,” according to The New York Times, reporting that a device had been planted under Prilepin’s vehicle.

    The incident took place in the Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, about 250 miles from Moscow, the Associated Press reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

