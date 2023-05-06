Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Mohamed Salah bags winner as Reds move within one point of Man United

Liverpool won their sixth consecutive Premier League game on Saturday by beating Brentford 1-0 at Anfield

Mohamed Salah scored the only goal, his 100th at Anfield and 30th of the season, with a close range effort

The Bees looked to be level in the 39th minute through Bryan Mbeumo, but were ruled out for offside

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liverpool’s own Egyptian king Mo Salah became the first player to score in nine consecutive home games in an emotional day at Anfield.

Salah was the fox-in-the-box after 13 minutes and not only secured a sixth Liverpool on the trot, but set up a barrage of personal bests and milestones.

His nine-in-a-row in all competitions took him past Luis Suarez and 1920s legend Gordon Hodgson and it was also his eighth consecutive home league goal, equaling the club record held by World Cup winners Roger Hunt and Fernando Torres.

In addition, it placed him joint fifth with Steven Gerrard in the club’s list of all-time top goalscorers at 186.

Salah has scored some spectacular goals in his Reds career, but this one was simplicity itself.

Fabinho’s think to the far post was headed over the box by Virgil van Dijk and Salah took a first touch with his studs before finishing the job from no more than a few yards.

It was his 30th goal of the season – the fourth since his arrival from Roma in 2017 – and was hugely praised by The Kop, who were already thrilled by furiously cheering the national anthem on coronation day and then singing their own anthem. to sing. , You are never alone.

MATCH FACTS Liverpool (4-2-1-3): Alisson 7: Alexander-Arnold 7.5, Konate 6.5, van Dijk 7, Robertson 6 (Tsimikas 82); Jones 6 (Milner 82), Fabinho 6; Gakpo 6.5; Salah 7, Nunez 6 (Diaz 65 6), Jotah 7 (Henderson 72 7) Subs unused: Kelleher (Gk), Gomez, Matip, Carvalho, Elliott Goal: Salah 13 Booked: van Dijk, Fabinho, Konate, Alisson Brentford (5-3-2): Raya 6: Hickey 6 (Wissa 88), Zanka 6.5, Pinnock 6, Mee 7, Henry 6 (Dasilva 72); Jensen 7 (Damsgaard 82), Onyeka 6 (Schade 72), Janelt 6 (Baptiste 82); Toney 7, Mbeumo 6 Subs unused: Cox (Gk), Ajer, Ghoddos, Roerslev Booked: Mbuemo, Henry Referee: Anthony Taylor7

Given the opposition in town for God Save The King to play before kick-off, it was almost a relief when the game opened with Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoying their best spell of a generally modest season.

Salah’s early attack was needed against Brentford whose only previous victory at Anfield was in 1937, also a coronation year, of King George VI.

Thomas Frank’s side arrived in the top half of the table having already beaten Liverpool 3-1 in their place earlier in the season.

Unusually, Klopp named four forwards and it almost paid off when Darwin Nunez cut in and launched a solid attack that had to knock David Raya away.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, again operating more centrally when his side had possession, clipped a great ball to Nunez who was unable to hit the target.

The visitors then enjoyed their first period of pressure.

Captain and top scorer Ivan Toney, who scored against Nottingham Forest with a low free kick last weekend, almost repeated the trick after 38 minutes with a shot that went wide of Alisson and also hit the far post.

Bryan Mbeumo then walked away from van Dijk and came home after 39 minutes, but a lengthy VAR check ruled him offside as he got ahead of the Dutchman.

Toney’s thirst for goals showed early in the second half when he was penalized for heading the ball out of Alisson’s hands.

The more graceful side of the 20-goal striker’s game saw him play in Mbuemo with a great back-heel that wasted his striker.

Cody Gakpo missed a babysitter to put Liverpool 2-0 up. Diogo Jota drilled a cross into the penalty area, but while on the six-yard line, the Dutchman couldn’t turn his leg to find the right angle and the ball hit him and bounced wide.

Alexander-Arnold made his first defensive error dropping a cross behind him and Rico Henry fell behind as Brentford pushed hard.

Klopp sensed danger and sent Luis Diaz to Nunez, then captain Jordan Henderson replaced Jota as the home side tried to tighten up.

Their discomfort was underlined when Alisson – who recorded his 100th clean sheet for Liverpool – was booked for wasting time 14 minutes from the end, delaying a goal kick.

Alexander-Arnold forced a clever rocket rescue of Raya from 25 meters. Gakpo then lunged at a half-volley that had power but lacked direction.

Of Liverpool’s six consecutive wins, the last five have been by one goal. But the grinding is proving profitable for Klopp’s side, who are now just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who play the first of their two games at West Ham on Sunday evening.