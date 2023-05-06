Katy Perry Responds After Viral Coronation Seat Confusion

Photo by Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Footage of Katy Perry appearing a bit discombobulated when she couldn’t find her seat during the Royal Coronation for King Charles III went viral on Saturday.

In a video uploaded by Pop Crave, Perry, looking stunning in a coordinated Vivienne Westwood ensemble—including hat and gloves—frantically glances around the crowd at Westminster Abbey in London.

Looking slightly confused among the event’s guests, Perry shuffles around seemingly asking for help and inquiring about empty seats.

