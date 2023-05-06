How to watch Canelo vs. Ryder: Where to live stream the super middleweight championship fight

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Canelo Alvarez (red trunks) defeated Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in September 2022.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will put his title on the line against British boxer John Ryder in a May 6 fight, and you can live stream the match online. The fight will be held in Alvarez’s home city of Guadalajara, Mexico, with DAZN providing the pay-per-view broadcast starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Canelo vs. Ryder live stream quick links

US: Watch on DAZN ($55 plus $20/month membership) UK: Watch on DAZN (£19.99/month)Start time: 7 p.m. ET on May 6

In his last fight, Canelo successfully defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, ending a trilogy of fights between two of boxing’s biggest stars. Ryder is the WBO’s interim champion, having won four straight fights. This will be his first time fighting in Mexico and just his fourth time fighting outside of England, according to ESPN.

How to watch Canelo vs. Ryder

You can watch Canelo vs. Ryder as a pay-per-event on the DAZN streaming service. DAZN will broadcast the main card on May 6 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Alvarez and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks at 11 p.m. ET.

The pay-per-view costs $75 if you’re not a DAZN subscriber, or $55 if you’re a current subscriber. New subscribers will get a one month membership to DAZN along with access to the fight for the $75 fee. Following your first month, DAZN costs $20 a month.

You can also order Canelo vs. Ryder directly through most TV providers for $80, but the DAZN package is a bit cheaper.

The DAZN app is available on Apple and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic. DAZN streaming is also available in your web browser.

How to watch Canelo vs. Ryder outside the US

The Canelo vs. Ryder price varies in regions outside the US, but DAZN is still the primary broadcaster in the UK, Canada, and Latin America. DAZN members in the UK and Latin Mexico can watch the fight as part of their subscription, but members in Canada need to pay an extra pay-per-view fee.

Mexico: $199 (MEX) for monthly Flex plan (eight-day free trial available)UK and Ireland: £19.99 for DAZN monthly priceCanada: $80 (CAD) PPV fee for DAZN subscribers

Canelo vs. Ryder fight card

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel (featherweight)Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera (Super middleweight)Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana (Super middleweight)Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto (Middleweight)Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin (Super featherweight)Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael (Super welterweight)Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia (Featherweight)Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks (Super middleweight)Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark (WBA intercontinental super lightweight title)Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC flyweight title fight)Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. John Ryder (Undisputed super middleweight title fight)

