Pictured: Noel Gallagher was seen enjoying a night out with lingerie model Charlotte Carter-Allen

Noel Gallagher was pictured Thursday at London’s Chiltern Firehouse with lingerie model Charlotte Carter-Allen after announcing his split from wife Sara MacDonald in January.

In the photo, the former Oasis rocker, 55, can be seen moving into town with his friend James Cook as they head to swanky members’ club Maison Estelle before heading to Chiltern Firehouse, where celebrities hang out.

Noel reportedly enjoyed a “double date” with model Charlotte, who has appeared in music videos for Kanye West and a record with Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

The singer was seen dressed in casual attire as he arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse in a posh Range Rover.

The rock star donned an all black outfit consisting of a casual black sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and a pair of smart black leather shoes.

He also chose to enrich his casual look with a gold chain and his silver locks styled in a sleek style.

Meanwhile, actress Charlotte also sported a casual outfit for the evening as she looked classy in an all black ensemble.

The brunette beauty wore a graphic black and white sweatshirt, black miniskirt and sheer black tights that highlighted her toned pins.

The stunner also opted to wear a pair of relaxed chunky sneakers and sported a beige coat on her arm for the occasion.

Speaking of the night out, a source told The Sun: ‘Noel and James are close friends – and both recently single – and were with two very attractive women when they arrived at Chiltern Firehouse.

“It was very much like a double date and everyone was clearly having a good time.

“There’s no escaping it, Charlotte is absolutely stunning, so when they’re close it’s not hard to see the instant attraction.”

She also chose to style her luscious locks in loose waves over her shoulders and enhance her features with a radiant makeup look.

Meanwhile, Noel’s good friend James wore a funky black and white shirt, black bomber jacket and matching black jeans.

The other mysterious woman with the group also donned a casual outfit for the evening ahead, choosing to wear a black turtleneck and brown jeans.

She also styled her hair in loose waves and donned a natural makeup look for the evening.

It comes after it was revealed in January that Noel is divorcing his wife Sara MacDonald after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Noel is said to have moved out of their £8million South Downs mansion in Hampshire – and now fans are wondering if the Oasis brothers will heal and reform their feud after Liam previously claimed Sara was the one stopping them from reuniting.

Noel and Sara are parents to two sons, Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12. The rocker is also father to his eldest daughter Anais, 22, from his previous relationship with ex-wife Meg Mathews.

A spokesperson for Noel and Sara confirmed the split to MailOnline with a joint statement, sharing: ‘Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have confirmed that the couple will separate.

“Noel and Sara will continue to care for their children together, who remain their priority. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

While a source told The Sun: “It’s a real shame, but they’re trying to keep it civil.”

“Noel has moved, but in time Sara may want to move back to London. They are working steadily to keep the nuisance to a minimum.’

Noel and Sara have been living in an £8 million South Downs mansion near the Hampshire town of Petersfield since 2019, with their two young children.

But the Don’t Look Back In Anger hitmaker is now said to be living separately from his wife in North London.

Noel met Sara in 2000 at an Ibiza club called Space – a year before his divorce from his first wife Meg. The rocker was married to Meg for four years.

The former couple were notorious for their partying lifestyle as they indulged in rowdy nights with Kate Moss and Sadie Frost.

But after their split, it was reported that the rocker had an affair with Sara during his relationship with Meg.

Noel and Sara have vehemently denied this claim, with the star issuing a statement in 2001 sharing that he did not cheat and “left Meg because I could no longer tolerate her behavior.”

Noel and Sara married in 2011 at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in a £60,000 ceremony, with guests including Russell Brand watching – but Liam said he wasn’t invited.

“He goes on about how he wasn’t invited to my wedding. There was no one at my wedding except Nic’s mother (wife Nicole Appleton) and my mother. Get over it, mate. I wasn’t invited to his wedding,” Liam told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Liam doesn’t get along with Sara and has had a slew of public arguments with the PR manager in the past.

He even hinted that she was the reason there wouldn’t be an Oasis reunion, with Noel furious about Liam’s name-calling about Sara.

In 2020, a fan tweeted him asking, “Hi Liam, do you know why Noel hates the Oasis reunion so much????????”

As he replied suggesting it was her fault, he wrote, “I told you before he’s ready but you know who won’t let him because she doesn’t like oasis music (sic).

The brothers themselves have had little contact for the past decade after Noel publicly left the band in 2009.

But fans are now wondering if there might be any hope of the band getting back together in the future.