Royal Family Reveals Behind the Scenes Images From Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter

The royal family moved quickly to capitalize on their globally watched day of Coronation pageantry by releasing specially shot film and pictures of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big day taken from behind the scenes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a short film set to music showing royal fans their day beginning at Kensington Palace, with the couple and two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, everyone dressed in their Coronation regalia, leaving Kensington Palace for Westminster Abbey.

There were shots of streets filled with brightly adorned horses and service personnel and cheering crowds, as well as of Charles and Camilla in the Gold State Coach and William and Kate and their children in their carriage. Next came film of the wider royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The final image was of Charles and Camilla waving to the crowds on their second sortie out on to the palace balcony.

