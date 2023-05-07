Liverpool ‘set to appoint German executive Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director’

<!–

Liverpool are said to be appointing veteran German manager Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

Michael Edwards and his successor Julian Ward have both walked away from Anfield in the past 12 months and the Reds are eager to put on a new face ahead of what promises to be a crucial summer for the club.

According to The Telegraphtalks between Liverpool and Schmadtke have accelerated and the 59-year-old is now the main contender for the role.

More to follow…