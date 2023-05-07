Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Liverpool ‘set to appoint German executive Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director’

    Liverpool ‘set to appoint German executive Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director’

    Liverpool are set to appoint German executive Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

    By Sam Brookes for Mailonline

    published: 5:55 PM EDT, May 6, 2023 | Updated: 5:55 PM EDT, May 6, 2023

    Liverpool are said to be appointing veteran German manager Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

    Michael Edwards and his successor Julian Ward have both walked away from Anfield in the past 12 months and the Reds are eager to put on a new face ahead of what promises to be a crucial summer for the club.

    According to The Telegraphtalks between Liverpool and Schmadtke have accelerated and the 59-year-old is now the main contender for the role.

    Liverpool are approaching the appointment of their next sporting director

