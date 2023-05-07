BGT’s Ant and Dec choose the French singer as their GOLDEN BUZZER pick after he fooled the judges

BGT’s Ant and Dec chose singer MB14 as their golden buzzer act after he left the judges stunned by his bizarre and unique vocals on Saturday.

The Geordie duo, both 47, raced from the wings to push the all-important button that guarantees acts a place in the live semi-final after being blown away by the French performer.

However, viewers were quick to label the ITV talent show a ‘fix’ after it was revealed that the contestant already has a successful career, once appearing on The Voice in his home country.

MB14, real name Mohamed Belkhir, 28, took the stage and after flirting with Bruno Tonioli, 67, Britain’s Got Talent said Britain’s Got Talent had ‘inspired’ him and that he had always dreamed of performing.

He then mimicked and beatboxed dozens of instruments using just his voice, leaving the judges’ mouths open.

Alesha Dixon, 44, asked, “Is that really him doing that?” before Ant and Dec stormed the stage to hit the gold buzzer.

As confetti fell from the ceiling, Bruno said, “Literally I was hypnotized by your music, that’s the power of music!”

While Simon Cowell, 63, added: ‘I don’t know where you’ve been, we should have heard from you by now because this was phenomenal!’.

Before declaring, “This was one of the great big auditions you’ll never forget.”

However, disgruntled fans were unimpressed with the star’s resume, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Yes, he is the winner of many beatbox competitions and a movie star in France MB14 another fix’.

While a second added: ‘He’s brilliant I agree but just a bit of a fix’

And a third wrote: “I just googled him. He has been on The voice France as runner up. Clearly scouted’.

Someone else commented: ‘Buzzed after 3 seconds…fix’.

MailOnline has reached out to BGT representatives for comment.

After his performance at the French singing contest in 2016, he signed a contract with Polydor, a record company he later left.

With 35,000 streams a month listeners on Spotify, he was invited again to participate in The Voice All Stars.

It comes after Britain’s Got Talent fans were left in shock after discovering what REALLY happens when the judges hit the Golden Buzzer.

A clip was posted to Twitter by someone in the audience when 11-year-old Olivia Lynes got the buzzer from judge Amanda Holden on Saturday night’s show.

The video was filmed from the circle level of the theater and showed three men on stage after Amanda chose to send her straight through to the semi-finals.

One held up a machine to spray the gold confetti on Olivia’s head, while another crouched filming the little girl, supported by a third member of the crew.

And after watching the clip, fans were shocked that the confetti didn’t automatically fall from the ceiling, but was done by a crew member standing in front of the act.

The BGT fan wrote alongside the video on Twitter: “Golden Buzzer reshoots don’t look as cool in real life as all the slow-mo stuff you see on TV…

“It’s just a guy blowing confetti on the contestant while cameras are filming in slow motion…”

One of them then replied, “They shot all this in real time. They only want slow motion footage of the contestants and judges and you need cameras with high frame rates so they can record it in slow motion so now reshoot it all. It’s getting too AGT with the fakery.’

Someone else said, “And the gold confetti isn’t coming off the ceiling?” Magic spoiled.’

Another agreed: “It’s true. A huge anticlimax.’

Someone else replied, ‘I mean, it’s television, so of course it’s not. I don’t have a huge problem unless what they’re trying to do is take pictures that didn’t happen in real time. I’d rather they didn’t, but they clearly want to make it more like AGT.’

Amanda said she was “blown away” by the “wonderful” Olivia after encouraging the schoolgirl to audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

The judge pressed her Golden Buzzer for the schoolgirl during last week’s episode following her incredible rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked, which left fellow panelist Bruno holding back tears.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline after the show, Amanda admitted she had “no idea Olivia could sing” when she met her the previous day to tell her that her mother and grandmother had entered her into her competition.

Despite not knowing if she was allowed to “press the button,” the TV personality pressed the Golden Buzzer after her performance received a standing ovation.

Amanda explained, “So I didn’t know if I could print it for her because I’d met her the day before as part of our golden moments and encouraged her to come down and audition.”

