Multiple Victims Reported in Texas Mall Mass Shooting

via YouTube/Fox 4 DFW

An active shooter opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday afternoon, leaving multiple victims, including children, according to police.

Their conditions were not immediately known. The Collin County sheriff confirmed the news to local outlet WFAA, noting that the gunman is dead at the scene.

Gunfire erupted at the Allen Premium Outlets at around 3:40 p.m., sending shoppers fleeing for the exits and racing out of the area amid a hail of bullets. “He pretty much was walking down the sidewalk and … was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part,” a witness told CNN of the unidentified gunman.

