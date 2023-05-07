King Charles III Coronation Concert: When Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, New ‘Doctor Who’ and Winnie-the-Pooh watch

King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London drew global media attention on Saturday, but festivities continue on Sunday, including a major coronation concert.

Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Tom Cruise and others will star the event.

Read more about where and when the concert will take place and which artists will perform below.

When and where is the Coronation Concert?

The musical event takes place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, a residence of the British royal family and the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, just west of London. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm London time / 3pm New York time / 12am LA time.

Thousands of members of the public, who won tickets by ballot, and volunteers from the King’s and Queen’s charities will attend the concert. Extra tickets went to groups that supported the environment, among other things.

Where is it broadcast?

The BBC broadcasts the Coronation Concert Sunday on TV, radio and its digital platforms in the London time slot from 8pm to 10pm and on demand.

For those living in central London, screens in the capital’s St James’s Park will also show the musical action.

In the US, the coronation concert will be performed by PBS at 3-5 PM New York time / 12-2 PM LA time.

What is the purpose of the concert?

The Coronation Concert aims not only to entertain British and global audiences, but also to send a cultural message. Organizers have said it will “showcase the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theater and dance, bringing together music icons and contemporary stars for this historic occasion.”

Who will perform and take part in the Coronation Concert?

The event, organized by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, brings together big names from the world of music, Hollywood and beyond.

The line-up of artists that reads like a who’s-who of music includes UK’s Take That (featuring three of the original members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, but not Robbie Williams), Paloma Faith, Olly Murs , Steve Winwood and DJ Pete Tong, American stars Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Katy Perry, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Meanwhile, Zak Abel replaces fellow singer-songwriter Freya Ridings who was supposed to perform on stage with Alexis Ffrench on the piano, but had to pull out at the last minute due to illness.

In addition, Sex education star and new Doctor who lead actor Ncuti Gatwa will star in excerpts from Shakespeare plays as part of a multi-disciplinary performance that is a collaboration between The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

American music star Bette Midler will reportedly also perform at the concert. Video appearances from Tom Cruise and Joan Collins will add some Hollywood glamor to the affair, with other announced video appearances for Tom Jones and Bear Grylls.

In addition, following Paddington Bear’s famous video sketch with Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Platinum Celebration at the Palace, Winnie-the-Pooh will be making a special appearance as part of the coronation concert.

All in all, the tone is set for an unforgettable evening.