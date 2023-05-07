Larry Emdur’s model son Jye puts his $1.3 million Pyrmont apartment on the market

<!–

Larry Emdur’s son, Jye, has put his apartment in Sydney’s Pyrmont up for sale just four years after purchasing the property.

The apartment, described as “modern living with historic character,” has a target price of $1.25 million to $1.3 million.

Jye, 28, bought the apartment for $980,000 in 2019 when he was an assistant to The Agency’s Brad Gillespie.

The spacious house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is located in the M-Central complex.

It also has a spacious living and dining room with wooden floors and a gourmet kitchen with European appliances.

Jye is selling the apartment through LJ Hooker agent John Zhang, who sold another property in the complex last month for $1,223,000 after four days on the market. The Daily Telegraph reported.

It comes just months after Jye’s parents Larry and Sylvie sold their investment property in Tamarama, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The couple sold the Alexander Street residence for $1.8 million after buying the home for $387,500 in 1997, Realestate.com.au reported.

The condo, previously on the rental market for $1,075 per week, features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as commanding views of the coastline.

Jye arranged the sale through broker TRG.

Larry and Sylvie are now focused on renovating their house in Berowra Waters and are said to have also moved into a swanky apartment in Darling Point.

The television presenter and his wife Sylvie have been married since 1995 and have two children, son Jye and daughter Tia.