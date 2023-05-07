Alex Borstein on That Shocking ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Episode, Love Stories, and C*nts

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Amazon Prime Studios

Alex Borstein loves the word cunt.

“It’s my favorite word. I like calling people cunts; I like being called a cunt. I love it,” the Emmy Award-winning actress recently told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. It is sprinkled through Borstein’s new Prime Video comedy music special, Corsets & Clownsuits. However, it resembles a verbal slap when her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character Susie Myerson utters this four-letter word, and Susie’s client and best friend Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is on the receiving end in this week’s Susie-centric episode of the series.

The fifth and final season of Mrs. Maisel is unfolding in a non-linear fashion, revealing early on that Midge’s dreams of becoming a global sensation have come true. At some point along the way, we learn that her close bond with manager Susie has fractured. By the time the mid-’80s roll around, the pair are no longer speaking. This week’s episode, “The Testi-Roastial” reveals precisely when and why this friendship fell apart, while offering a semblance of hope that reconciliation is on the cards.

