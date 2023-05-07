I Can’t Believe Pete Davidson’s TV Show Made Me Cry

Peacock
I’ve got a very firm threshold for how much “bro” content I can possibly withstand before putting my head through a sheetrock wall.
I will never choose to watch The Hangover, Volumes I, II, or III, when I’ve had a hard week. The trailer for the upcoming film Strays—which features a cast of male comedians, voicing uncanny valley-adjacent dogs who want to bite a man’s dick off—elicited a reaction so nauseating I nearly had to leave the theater. (I saw it ahead of Evil Dead Rises, but the only thing rising was my lunch). Even as someone who enjoys the absolute bottom-of-the-barrel holiday content, I could not stomach Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds chumming it up all the way through Spirited.
Despite this aversion to all things “bro,” I find myself immensely charmed by Pete Davidson. The actor, comedian, and Hollywood rebound boy has turned being a bro into his brand; a Bro-nd, if you will. He surrounds himself with a posse of dudes who are similar to him, dates beautiful women, and gets himself into shenanigans that only someone whose unfiltered, fratty confidence could stir up.