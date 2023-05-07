I Can’t Believe Pete Davidson’s TV Show Made Me Cry

Peacock

I’ve got a very firm threshold for how much “bro” content I can possibly withstand before putting my head through a sheetrock wall.

I will never choose to watch The Hangover, Volumes I, II, or III, when I’ve had a hard week. The trailer for the upcoming film Strays—which features a cast of male comedians, voicing uncanny valley-adjacent dogs who want to bite a man’s dick off—elicited a reaction so nauseating I nearly had to leave the theater. (I saw it ahead of Evil Dead Rises, but the only thing rising was my lunch). Even as someone who enjoys the absolute bottom-of-the-barrel holiday content, I could not stomach Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds chumming it up all the way through Spirited.

Despite this aversion to all things “bro,” I find myself immensely charmed by Pete Davidson. The actor, comedian, and Hollywood rebound boy has turned being a bro into his brand; a Bro-nd, if you will. He surrounds himself with a posse of dudes who are similar to him, dates beautiful women, and gets himself into shenanigans that only someone whose unfiltered, fratty confidence could stir up.

Read more at The Daily Beast.