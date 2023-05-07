Jeremy Renner shares positive messages during Road to Recovery: “The body is amazing”

Jeremy Renner continues to share motivational messages and what has helped him during his recovery efforts following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor shared a video on Saturday showing a series of clips as he progressed from walking with a walker to slowly increasing his speed and stability while walking without any support.

His caption read, “My PT made this for reference and to remember you can’t walk unless you take one step at a time!” #one foot for the other.”

Two days earlier, the Hawkeye star shared another video of him using training straps connected to a machine, working on his leg muscles and mobility. He wrote in the post’s caption, “UPDATE: I’ve decided to endure the pain of progress (this damn shattered shin) and take the new parts for a little test drive.”

He continued: “The body is wonderful…. Even though I feel like the tin man, who needs oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, shin, etc.). Encouraged to continue after this warm up (don’t tell my PT).”

The Mayor of Kingston actor has been open about his road to recovery since a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day left him hospitalized with serious injuries. It was later revealed that he had broken more than 30 bones in total in the accident near his home in Reno, Nevada. According to the then Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Renner was trying to get back into the vehicle to divert the machine away from his cousin when it began to roll away, pulling him under the 4,300-pound snowcat.

The actor had taken a break from public events to focus on recovery, but returned to the Los Angeles red carpet for the premiere of his Disney+ show last month. Runners’ nerves.

He also sat down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer in April Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – a story of terror, survival and triumph, his first conversation about the accident. During the interview, he revealed how much metal was used to reconstruct and strengthen his face and body.