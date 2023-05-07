Sun. May 7th, 2023

    News

    ‘Sisu’: The Wildly Violent Nazi-Killer Film Everyone’s Talking About

    By

    May 7, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Sisu’: The Wildly Violent Nazi-Killer Film Everyone’s Talking About

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Lionsgate

    Cult films aren’t deliberately made—they’re spontaneously created by word-of-mouth, their outrageousness, absurdity and all-around badassery spread far and wide by fans who’ve discovered their awesomeness and are eager to share it with others. Let me, then, join the swelling chorus heralding the arrival of a new movie destined to assume a place in the pantheon of delirious modern genre favorites: Sisu, a balls-to-the-wall Nazi-killing affair that more than lives up to the hype.

    In theaters now, Sisu is an English-language WWII grindhouser from Finnish writer/director Jalmari Helander, who’s best known stateside for his demented 2010 Yuletide action-horror fable Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale. Imbued with the same gonzo verve as that holiday saga, Helander’s latest tells its story with compact concision, even as it also indulges in great gooey gobs of over-the-top mayhem.

    Wasting not a second on extraneous plot details or superfluous exposition, it’s a lean, mean machine designed only to provide the pleasure of seeing SS soldiers get slaughtered at the hands of an unstoppable hero with a grudge a mile wide and an unwillingness to die at the hands of his enemies. The result is a bloodbath of lunatic extremeness, as expertly staged as its recurring sights of Nazis meeting their deserved demise is satisfying.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LeBron James fails to take a shot in ENTIRE first quarter of Lakers vs Warriors in NBA playoffs

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell wishes Grandpa Joe’s bone cancer to be cured on her 11th birthday

    May 7, 2023
    News

    No Bluesky invite? You’re not alone: Biden can’t get one either.

    May 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LeBron James fails to take a shot in ENTIRE first quarter of Lakers vs Warriors in NBA playoffs

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell wishes Grandpa Joe’s bone cancer to be cured on her 11th birthday

    May 7, 2023
    News

    No Bluesky invite? You’re not alone: Biden can’t get one either.

    May 7, 2023
    News

    A Doctor Published Several Research Papers With Breakneck Speed. ChatGPT Wrote Them All.

    May 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy