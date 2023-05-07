Abbey Clancy reveals trick to keep playful husband Peter Crouch at bay

<!–

Abbey Clancy has shared how she ties her robe in the back while drying her hair to prevent her husband Peter Crouch from trying to get frisky.

The model, 37, said she previously blow-dried her hair naked because she found the hot air from the machine too hot.

However, her sportsman Peter, 42, tried to get amorous, prompting her to lock him out of the bedroom while tying her dressing gown in a way that is too confusing for the former footballer to quickly undo.

She explained to them The Therapy Crouch podcast: ‘It drives me crazy.

“I came up with a new tactic with the robe. Instead of tying the belt in the front, I tie it in the back.

Trickster: Abbey Clancy, 37, has shared how she ties her robe in the back as she dries her hair in an effort to prevent her husband Peter Crouch, 42, from trying to get frisky

Forbidden: Her sportsman Peter tried to get amorous while blow-drying her hair naked, prompting her to lock him out of the bedroom and tie her robe in a special way

“It’s like ‘how do I untie this thing?’ It works wonderfully.’

When Peter asked her why she didn’t want him to admire her, she told him, “Yes. Any other time is fine, but not when I’m getting ready.

“But it’s nice to know that after 16 years you’re still desirable to your husband.”

It comes after it was revealed that Abbey is launching a solo TV career after signing a deal with ITV.

She represents an interior design series for the broadcaster and she will start filming in the summer.

That’s what an insider told me The sun newspaper: “Abbey has made waves on her podcast with Peter and now she’s forging a solo path on the box.”

Abbey is said to be “extremely passionate” about the project and is looking forward to taking part.

The source added: ‘Abbey is extremely passionate about interiors so she is so happy to have been asked to participate.

Exciting times: It comes after it emerged that Abbey was planning to launch a TV career after launching a new interior design show (pictured in January)

“She’s had a few hosting stints before, but on lesser-known shows and channels – like when she featured for one series of UK’s Next Top Model on Lifetime in 2015.”

Meanwhile, her husband Peter previously revealed that he had been offered the lead role in a new sitcom playing himself.

In his book How To Be An Ex-Footballer, he said, “I liked it. A fake documentary, elements of both The Office and The Trip by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. The scripts were excellent, written by James Kayler and Steve Lawrence who I had worked with on Sport Relief.

“One suggested episode was called ‘Eat, Pray, Love’, and involved a spa trip, only to accidentally join a cult. The last line in the blurb will stay with me for a long time: “Can Crouchie escape before he gets killed?”‘