A Doctor Published Several Research Papers With Breakneck Speed. ChatGPT Wrote Them All.

A lightbulb went off in Som Biswas’ head the first time he learned about ChatGPT. A radiologist at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Biswas came across an article about OpenAI’s chatbot on the web when it was released in November 2022. While the world at large was still coming to terms with the seismic implications of the technology, Biswas realized he could use it to make at least one facet of his career a whole lot easier.

“I’m a researcher and I publish articles on a regular basis,” Biswas told The Daily Beast. “Those two things linked up in my brain: If ChatGPT can be used to write stories and jokes, why not use it for research or publication for serious articles?”

He needed a proof of concept, so Biswas had the bot write an article about a topic he was already very familiar with: medical writing. After trial and error, Biswas was able to create an article by prompting ChatGPT section by section. When he finished, he submitted the paper to Radiology, a monthly peer-reviewed journal from the Radiological Society of North America. “At the end, I told the editor, ‘All that you read was written by AI,’ so that sort of impressed them a lot,” he said.

