Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell wishes Grandpa Joe’s bone cancer to be cured on her 11th birthday

Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell’s 11th birthday on Saturday with a heartfelt Instagram post, where she revealed that her father Joe has been battling bone cancer.

The doting mum, 42, thanked Maxwell for using her birthday wish to hope Jessica’s 65-year-old father’s bone cancer treatments would be effective.

In her lengthy caption, Jessica wrote, “Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for passing on your wish to our family and especially to my father.”

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer – WHO introduced its new line of handbags last week – was pictured with her legs wrapped around Maxwell’s torso as she held her mother in the air.

Jessica’s post appears to be the first time she has spoken publicly about her father’s bone cancer diagnosis.

Joe previously battled prostate cancer in 2016 and 2017.

After successful radiation treatment, he was declared “in the clear” at the time, according to Us weekly.

Jessica, who has lost 100 pounds in recent years, looked slim in a pair of skin-tight leather pants and a lime green zip-up hoody.

The entrepreneur opted for a glamorous makeup palette and wore her long blonde locks over large hoop earrings.

The mother of three also shared several photos of Maxwell on her Instagram Stories.

In the first image, Maxwell was smiling as she held a large green balloon on the sidewalk in a yellow button-up shirt.

The second photo showed Maxwell striking a pose with her hand on her chin as she balanced on a tree trunk amidst a wooded backdrop.

Other images showed Jessica’s mini-me sitting on a swing, cuddling farm animals and smiling next to her mother.

Simpson also shared a funny family photo with everyone smiling except her four-year-old daughter Birdie, who was clearly upset.

Simpson captioned the hilarious family image, “Can’t win them all.”

The family photo featured Simpson’s three children along with her husband Eric Johnson, 43.

Jessica and her fashion designer husband share three children: Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4.

The happy couple met in 2010 at a party through a mutual friend and got married in 2014.

Maxwell’s birthday post comes after Jessica posted her new handbag collection online last week.

The former actress modeled her new collection with the caption, “You can’t leave the house without a handbag, so I say we might as well worship our shoulder statements!” Our exclusive handbag launch is now on JessicaSimpson.com!’ it said in the caption.

She also shared an image while wearing a yellow floral print dress alongside her 63-year-old mother, Tina Ann Drew Simpson, who helps run her clothing and accessory lines.

Tina seems to age in reverse and could pass for Jessica’s sister. The Dukes of Hazzard star wrote about the photo that she will soon be on HSN.

This comes after Jessica looked her thinnest ever a neon green two-piece swimsuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimsuit line.

Simpson has been very adept at going from pop singer to reality TV star to fashion designer running her own empire.

In March last year, the blonde bombshell ended up on the cover of Entrepreneurs magazine.

The siren looked sleek in a low-cut black suit as she flashed a Mona Lisa smile with her blond hair parted in the middle and down her back.

The Dukes Of Hazzard actress seemed proud in her caption, writing, “Let them underestimate you! Perhaps my most meaningful headline to date. Thank you @entrepreneur @francesdodds (the magazine’s deputy editor) for giving me a platform to share my Jessica Simpson Style story and see me for who I am.’

Then she gave some sage advice for her followers. “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, because it’s never all that, you know?” wrote Eric Johnson’s wife.