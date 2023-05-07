LeBron James fails to take a shot in ENTIRE first quarter of Lakers vs Warriors in NBA playoffs

<!–

LeBron James wrote an unhappy chapter in his career stats playing for the Lakers against Golden State on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old failed to shoot in the first quarter for the first time in his career as his team battled to win again in the series against the Warriors.

He finally scored his first points of the night with 6:32 left in the second quarter.

His first field goal came with 5:37 on the clock in the second quarter and was met with generous cheers from the Lakers fans at the Crypto.com Arena.

Ironically, James was pictured practicing shooting five hours before Saturday night’s game.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after two games.

