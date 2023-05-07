Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Rebrand of the Rebrand: MAGA Oz Pivots Back to Being Dr. Oz

    Rebrand of the Rebrand: MAGA Oz Pivots Back to Being Dr. Oz

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    For most losing political candidates, the months that follow defeat can be a time for reflection and dissection—time to pick apart what went wrong, to write a book, to secure a cushy gig as a cable-news contributor, or even to plot a comeback.

    But for Mehmet Oz, it’s been a time to pretend his disappointing Senate campaign, and his newfound political ambitions altogether, never happened.

    After a winter recuperating from his five-point loss to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)—and hidden from the internet legions that had gleefully dragged him for months—Oz is slowly re-emerging.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

