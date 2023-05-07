Here’s Why Democrats Are Way Better at Managing Their Populist Fringe

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

MSNBC host Symone Sanders aroused some Twitter controversy on Friday’s episode of Morning Joe, when she mocked the notion that Robert F. Kennedy—who is polling at around 20 percent in early Democratic primary polls—might pose a problem for Joe Biden.

“The Democratic National Committee will not facilitate a primary process,” Sanders, the former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, averred. “There will not be a debate stage for Bobby Kennedy,” she continued, “there will be no debating.”

There will be no debating? This declaration sounded almost un-American. Who could possibly be against robust debate? I wasn’t the only one who had that gut response. “I’m no fan of RFK, and yet one might expect the Democratic Party to be more…oh, I don’t know…democratic,” tweeted former Associated Press Washington bureau chief Ron Fournier.

Read more at The Daily Beast.