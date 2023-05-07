How Holly Willoughby ‘Robbed’ Margot’s Style!

Holly Willoughby is known for her sensational style and blonde locks.

And while the assets have become her trademark, a scratch beneath the surface seems to prove that the This Morning host’s look isn’t quite hers.

It looks like Holly, 42, is taking huge inspiration from A-lister Margot Robbie, with a slew of her past styles stolen from the star, 32, as well as her fancy dress costumes ripped straight from two of Margot’s movies.

On Saturday night, while attending Keith Lemon’s star-studded costumed 50th birthday party, Holly’s costume of choice was a take on one of Margot’s outfits from the new Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, due out in July.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Holly dressed up as Margot’s character Harley Quinn from the super villain film Suicide Squad, which was released the same year. In 2019 she wore a different take on the Harley, in a different costume.

Rather than just replicating her characters’ ensembles, Holly has also donned matching dresses for the star, red carpet styles similar to Margot’s, and even styled her hair in an almost identical shoulder-tickling bob with flowing side parting.

So what does Holly Robbie Margot look like?

BEAUTIFUL DRESS

The upcoming Barbie movie has fans of both Margot and the iconic doll in an uproar — with Holly seemingly joining in the excitement.

In July, Margot was spotted on set in Los Angeles filming scenes opposite Ryan Gosling – who plays Ken – and sporting a cowgirl look.

The ensemble consisted of a pink vest, high-waisted pants with a star-embellished frill below the knee, and a white cowboy hat.

For her former Celebrity Juice colleague Keith Lemon’s birthday, Holly almost replicated the ensemble, but still opted for a jumpsuit instead of a two-piece suit.

Bang: In 2016, Holly joined many in donning the signature style of the Joker’s villainous girlfriend Harley Quinn – with pulses that beat faster with the sexy look

Her ambitions for Suicide Squad, meanwhile, were twofold.

In 2016, Holly joined many in donning the signature style of the Joker’s villainous girlfriend Harley Quinn – with pulses that beat faster with the sexy look.

She donned a ripped T-shirt from Daddy’s Little Monster, wore her hair in blonde, pink and blue tufts and paired the look with metallic hot pants and waved a bat.

Holly then returned to her Harley look in 2019, in the wake of the Suicide Squad sequel, The Suicide Squad. She sported Harley’s later brightly colored look.

Changing: Holly returned to her Harley look in 2019, in the wake of the Suicide Squad sequel, The Suicide Squad. She sported Harley’s later brightly colored look

RED CARPET

A whole bunch of Holly’s red carpet looks seem to be straight out of Margot’s style book – including elegant dresses and a slick suit.

In 2017, the British star wore an almost identical deep black look to the ITV Pallooza, a year after Margot wore the dress to the premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Once again, after Margot wore a gorgeous one-shoulder dress to the premiere of The Wolf Of Wall Street in 2013, Holly stole the look on Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Transformed: A slew of Holly’s red carpet looks seem straight out of Margot’s style book — including elegant dresses and a sleek suit

Hot stuff: In 2017, the British star wore an almost identical deep black look to the ITV Palooza, a year after Margot wore the dress to the premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

All white? Last year, Holly wore a white suit to rival a similar look from Margot’s from 2016

Going for gold: In yet another nod to the star, Holly opted for dazzling gold in a look similar to Margot’s 2016 Oscars look

DAYTIME DESIGNS

In March, Holly wore an LK Bennett dress that was almost identical to the yellow dress Margot rocked at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in 2018.

While sporting the same look, she also sported Margot’s flowy hairdo.

Bright and beautiful: Back in March, Holly wore an LK Bennett dress that was nearly identical to the floral dress Margot rocked at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in 2018