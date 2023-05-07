Sydney woman Rosemarie Earley is kicked out of her Woonona home despite living there for 50 years

An elderly woman is evicted from her home

She has lived in her Woonona home for 50 years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An elderly woman who has lived in the same house for nearly 50 years is evicted from her home by the government because it “does not meet her needs.”

Rosemarie Earley, 77, has lived in her Pendlebury Parade home in Woonona, south Sydney, for 49 years.

But after the recent death of her husband, she is now facing eviction because her name was not on the original lease and her application to be recognized as a tenant was rejected.

Rosemarie Earley (pictured), 77, is evicted from her home in Woonona by the government. She has lived in the property for the past 49 years

“(I felt) desperation. Like what are they doing to me? I had no idea. I was in tears, like, what should I do now?’ she said A current situation.

Mrs Earley and her husband had moved in with them after emigrating to Australia from England in 1971.

The couple were assigned their home by the state government a few years after arriving in the country.

Mr. Earley automatically had his name put on the lease, as Mrs. Earley explained that women were not allowed to have their names on the lease at the time.

The couple asked if they could buy the property, but the man collecting their rent explained that they couldn’t buy it.

Mrs Earley recalled the man telling the couple, ‘This is your house, you can stay here until you die’.

Problems arose with Mrs Earley’s living situation when her husband passed away from heart failure last November.

The grieving widow contacted the government to be recognized as a tenant so she could stay in the property.

The government made the decision to kick her out despite the change.

Ms Earley said she was so happy when she finally signed the papers to confirm she could live in the house, and was shocked when she was told to leave.

“I don’t understand why,” she said.

Ms Earley wondered why the government was so eager to kick her out after notifying her of the decision less than 12 months after her husband’s death.

Mrs Earley moved into the property with her husband after the couple emigrated to Australia from England in 1971. Mr Earley passed away last November

Ms. Earley contacted the government to be recognized as a tenant so she could stay in the property. The government sent her a letter saying they would instead find a “suitable home to meet her needs”

The NSW Government informed Ms Earley that she would be moved to a ‘suitable home to meet her needs’ when such a home was found.

A spokesperson said they recognized the sudden move would be difficult for Ms Earley.

“Having lived in a home for 49 years, we recognize that this transition is incredibly difficult and have advised Ms Earley that she can remain in her current home, another suitable home has been confirmed,” he said.

‘Mrs Earley currently lives in a three bedroom house as a single person. We are reviewing housing options to accommodate Ms. Earley while providing appropriate housing for thousands of families on the social housing waiting list who need larger accommodation.”

“We are making every effort to provide Ms. Earley and all elderly tenants with housing that is appropriate to their needs, including elevators, minimal stairs, and other adjustments.”

Ms Earley has called on the government to ‘show some compassion’ and described their treatment of the elderly as ‘disgusting’.