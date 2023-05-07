Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said ‘mental illness, drugs, and evil forces’ are to blame for Texas mall shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she leaves the US Capitol on November 17, 2022.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed “mental illness, drugs, and evil forces” for the Texas mall shooting.

The congresswoman repeated right-wing talking points that link antidepressants to mass shootings.

Greene did not mention guns or gun control laws.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed “mental illness, drugs, and evil forces” for the mass shooting at a Texas mall that killed eight people on Saturday.

The congresswoman re-posted a graphic video purportedly showing the deceased shooter lying in a pool of blood on Twitter and wrote: “This is exactly what this monster deserves.”

She doubled down on the claims that mental health and drug addiction were to blame for mass shootings.

Greene called for the federal government to partner with states for mental hospitals and drug rehab centers, to fund the criminal justice system, and to study SSRIs and “other factors that cause mass shootings.”

The Georgia Republican repeated the right-wing talking point that links antidepressants to mass shootings. Psychiatrists say there is little evidence to suggest the medications could increase homicidal tendencies.

The Texas mall shooting suspect, who also died, has not yet been named, and it is unclear whether he suffered from mental health issues or drug addiction.

Greene, a staunch defender of gun rights, did not mention guns or gun control laws.

It has not yet been reported whether the shooter legally obtained the gun used in the shooting.

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas.

LM Otero/AP

Authorities responded to a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — around 3:40 p.m, Insider reported. Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd told a press conference that seven people were found dead at the scene, while two more died after being transported to hospital.

Seven others were also injured, according to the fire chief. WFAA-TV reported that some of the victims could include children.

Data has shown that between 1966 to 2019, 77% of mass shooters purchased at least some of the weapons used in the shootings legally, according to the National Institute of Justice.

There have been at least 199 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

