Molly-Mae Hague shares rare sweet photo of Tommy Fury’s mom hugging daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague shared a heartwarming photo of Tommy Fury’s mother with their daughter Bambi on Saturday.

The former Love Island star, 23, took to her page when she posted a rare photo of his mother Chantal cradling the little one in her arms.

Molly-Mae – who shares Bambi, four months, with boyfriend Tommy, 23, – penned the story, ‘Grandma’s Birthday’.

Bambi’s grandma is caught in a sweet moment as she holds Bambi and watches her.

Earlier on Saturday, the influencer also shared a photo of a bouquet of white roses in the back seat of the car as Tommy drives.

Chic: It comes after Molly-Mae took to Instagram to show off the classy outfit she wore earlier this week, which includes a £9,000 Chanel bag and a £700 Loewe shirt

‘5 star airport shopping’: She recently divided her social media followers, who accused her of flaunting her wealth by posing in an airport terminal surrounded by her £4,000 luggage

Molly-Mae wrote, “Good morning happy girl” as a caption to the sweet Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the reality star revealed she was watching the coronation festivities and snapped a picture from her television, sporting a crown emoji.

It comes after Molly-Mae took to Instagram to show off the classy outfit she wore earlier this week, including a £9,000 Chanel bag and a £700 Loewe shirt, after previously making tongues wag about’ show off her wealth’.

Captioning her photo, she wrote, “Not your everyday tracksuit. To my sorrow.’

While Molly-Mae looked comfortable in her expensive ensemble, she recently divided her social media followers, who accused her of flaunting her wealth by posing in an airport terminal surrounded by her £4,000 designer luggage.

Just back from a lavish family holiday in Dubai, the star cut a casual figure in a black tee, matching leggings and an oversized blazer as she sat outside a Hermes boutique in a post shared on Sunday.

She styled her long blonde locks pulled back into a claw clip, leaving strands to frame her face as she leaned on her hand.

The reality star looked unimpressed in the picture as she sat next to her £2,200 Louis Vuitton suitcase and her matching £1,790 travel bag.

Molly-Mae looked ready for her flight as she held her £500 worth of AirPod Max headphones around her neck. Referring to her surroundings in the accompanying caption, she wrote, “5 star airport shopping.”

However, the post, which was shared in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, sparked an inevitably divided response from followers.

Commenting on her latest update, one of them quipped, “If ever there was a caption to demean the working class.”

Elsewhere, a second was quick to add, “Thanks for reminding me to work harder,” while a third commented, “the caption is a bit controversial ha…”

Another simply added, “Read the room.”

Others, however, defended the influencer, with one fan writing, “She is not pictured wearing Hermes shopping bags though.

“She says 5* shopping and has a small paper bag of purchases…working class can also walk around all the shops in an airport…people have a choice in how they spend their hard earned money.”

While another said, “Stop insulting ffs.”