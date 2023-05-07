Gordon Ramsay breaks down in tears as he shares an emotional tribute to Jock Zonfrillo

The Sunday Project paid a special tribute to the late Jock Zonfrillo ahead of the premiere of his final season of MasterChef Australia.

Gordon Ramsay, Nigella Lawson and Marco Pierre White were among those who shared their fond memories during the emotional episode.

Celebrity chef Ramsay burst into tears as he described the profound effect Jock’s death has had on the cooking world.

“The ripples have been devastating. No one gets over this quickly. If there’s one thing we’ve done as chefs, it’s united and talked about the good times. So… Yuck,” he said, collapsing.

‘Sorry. It’s just so painful. That’s all. If I may say one last thing. Mate, love you. I miss you. And that next glass of whiskey is dedicated to you, mate. I’m going to miss you.

“He’s done a lot on this planet, and it’s time for him to rest.”

Marco Pierre White said in his own tribute that will live on through MasterChef.

‘Jock Zonfrillo will never die. He will live on through everyone he has touched,” said the British chef.

“He lives in us, and everyone who watches that show, a little piece of him will still be in there. That is the truth.’

Jamie Oliver also took part in the dedication and said: ‘He loved Australia so much. He was special. But I think people don’t know how much he cared about him.

“You know how much he really cared about his craft and the people around him. He was a very, very honest, sincere man’

Beloved British chef Nigella said in a clip: ‘My heartbreak, as I’m sure everyone does for Jock’s children’

“And his family and everyone who loved him, of course. This is an old-fashioned expression here, but – may his memory be with a blessing.’

Designer Collette Dinnigan also shared a tribute, saying, ‘What a great supplier and a great chef he was. He was truly world class.

“He had so much energy and the saddest thing for me, he had a great life, but he had an even greater life to live.”

Activist Grace Tame was visibly moved as she said, “He lived for his passion, for food, for his children. He was a legend. He was. He always will be.’

Actress Rebecca Gibney cried a few tears when she thought of Jock, but said he wouldn’t want to see her cry.

“He has brought so much joy to so many people. I think that’s difficult. But I also know that if he could see him bursting into tears, he’d say, “Stop it,” she said.

Singer Jimmy Barnes reflected on nights over drinks and a chat with the late chef.

“I’ve never met a Scottish Italian before you,” he told Jock.

“We got along in so many damn ways. In fact, one of my fondest memories is having a whiskey and singing Scottish songs with you.’

Tommy Little broke into tears when he said he had seen Jock one last time before his death when he saw the chef having dinner with his wife Lauren Fried.

“The only thing I regret is that the last time I saw him I interrupted his dinner. He didn’t tell me to leave, but if I’d known you had so few dinners with the love of your life, I never would have come. I love you, mate. I miss you” he said.

The chef passed away at age 46, leaving behind his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: adult daughters Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and six-year-old Alfie and two-year-old. Isla, with fried.