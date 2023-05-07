Stepping into royal shoes | Daily Mail Online

Being second in line to the British throne brings a myriad of responsibilities – and in the King’s coronation, Prince George took on his most important role yet.

George was one of four pages of honor for his grandfather, a ceremonial position that required the young boys to assist King Charles, largely by wearing his heavy robes.

It was a long day, but nine-year-old George remained professional throughout, appearing at the king’s side for the religious ceremony, the Royal Salute, and on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

There were even a poignant few moments where Charles whispered to his grandson, who will one day attend his father Prince William’s – and his – coronation.

His brother Prince Louis, five, and sister Princess Charlotte, eight, weren’t all that involved in the momentous royal occasion, sitting in the pews at Westminster Abbey with their mother and father.

Prince George, second in line to the throne, is behind his grandfather King Charles

Prince George and his grandfather King Charles share a quiet moment before the coronation

The young royal family remained professional during this extremely long day

The King and Queen leave Westminster Abbey after a busy Saturday morning

Meanwhile, George was close to the King when he was crowned – joined by his fellow Pages of Honor: Nicholas Barclay and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, both 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

Page of honor is a ceremonial position within the royal household that is only required on state occasions, such as Saturdays, when the four boys were tasked with wearing the king’s robes.

Another four boys – the Queen’s grandsons and second cousin – cared for Camilla.

The king’s pages appeared in a traditional dress style first seen at the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902: scarlet tunics decorated with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs.

These particular outfits were designed by Ede and Ravenscroft during the late Queen’s reign.

He was charged with wearing King Charles’s robes at the coronation on Saturday

Prince George stands outside Westminster Abbey yesterday with the King’s pages of honour

Prince George and the Pages of Honor stand behind the King at Westminster Abbey

George was joined in the king’s feast by Nicholas Barclay and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, both 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12 – all sons of notable, royal families

George and the Pages of Honor were heavily involved in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Prince George began his duties at Westminster Abbey early on Saturday, engaging in deep conversation with his grandfather in the moments before they entered the church.

He and his fellow Pages of Honor then carried the king’s robes through the abbey, staying close to him to be on hand when Charles needed to move his position.

George was the epitome of professionalism during the coronation ceremony, which kept him going for over two hours. But his duties didn’t end when the king left Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch as they leave Westminster Abbey

Prince George smiles next to his sister Princess Charlotte as they leave Westminster Abbey

Senior royals had gathered on the balcony in front of a flyover during the traditional royal moment

The mood in the King’s honor pages was still high as the long day drew to a close

George with Nicholas Barclay and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12

For the rest of Saturday, wherever King Charles went, his grandson followed close behind.

He, Nicholas, Oliver and Ralph were present when the king received a royal salute from the British army and later helped Charles navigate the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

It was a rather brutal day, with one of the young lads telling Sky News that they would probably ‘all collapse’ when their official duties finally came to an end.

But Prince George made it clear that, at just nine years old, he’s more than capable of taking on a role of significance – and making the royal family proud.

Prince George with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last June

The three royal children wave as they arrive for the late Queen’s Trooping the Color last June

His mother, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed that her eldest son was looking forward to taking part in the ceremony leading up to the coronation.

Kate said Prince George was “thrilled” about the event and had taken part in rehearsals as a page of honor at the Westminster Abbey service.

When asked if he was up for it, she replied, “He is. After doing a few rehearsals, I think everyone is a bit more relaxed.’

While nine-year-old Prince George has had previous roles in notable royal events, this is by far the biggest responsibility he’s been given to date.

Prince George and his father Prince William at the late Queen’s funeral in September

The family had gathered at Westminster Abbey to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Last year, George was part of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession along with his younger sister Princess Charlotte. All eyes were on George and Charlotte, who had recently become second and third in line to the throne.

The siblings were the youngest mourners to attend Her Majesty’s funeral and followed the coffin behind Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

George was also seen at the Platinum Jubilee last June, riding in a carriage with his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

The Cambridge trio were pictured waving to onlookers as they eased more and more into their regal roles.

George was also a pageboy at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, when he trailed bride-to-be Meghan as she walked down the aisle to marry his uncle.

He stood outside the steps of St George’s Chapel as Charlotte – who was a bridesmaid – waved to the onlookers.

Since this event, it is clear that his confidence has grown as it was reported that George, who was four at the time, hid behind his father’s legs when they were outside.

This is in stark contrast to the Prince George we saw yesterday – full of pride, confidence and probably on his way to becoming a great king.

Princess Charlotte is pictured second from the left with her mother Kate and father William as her brother George hides behind his legs outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor