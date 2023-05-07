Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Prince Harry Got Home in Time for Archie—and Lemon Cake

    Prince Harry Got Home in Time for Archie—and Lemon Cake

    Welcome to this week’s special Coronation edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Home again

    Prince Harry landed back in Los Angeles after his whistle stop trip to England for King Charles’ coronation at 7:30pm local time on Saturday evening, Sky News reports—home in time for his son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday. The Mail on Sunday calculated that Harry spent 28 hours and 42 minutes in the U.K. He flew commercial both directions.

