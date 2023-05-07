Atalanta 0-2 Juventus: English youngster Samuel Iling Junior scores first Serie A goal on full debut

Samuel Iling Junior scored his first Serie A goal as Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0

It was also the England youngster’s first full debut after joining the club in 2020

Dusan Vlahovic scored late to secure victory to put Juve in second place

Samuel Iling Junior opened the deadlock for Juventus, scoring his first Sere A goal in what was a fairytale full debut for the club, helping his side beat Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday.

Atalanta fought hard to come back in the second half, and although they looked like they could score a late equalizer, they failed to convert their chances, with Dusan Vlahovic scoring in the seventh minute of stoppage time to take the victory for the Old Lady. .

After a reluctant first half, it took almost an hour before the first goal was scored. But it was a special moment for the young England striker, who scored his first Serie A goal.

The 19-year-old fought hard to win the ball in the middle of the park and passed the ball through to Adrien Rabiot on the left wing, who played a quick cross into the box which bounced off several players before falling on the young man. England star, who tapped in to give the home side the lead.

Samuel Iling Junior (right) scored on his full debut to help Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0

The young England striker completed a move with Adrien Rabiot to tap in from close range

It is his first Serie A goal for the club, as the 19-year-old moved to Turin in 2020.

The former Chelsea youth academy player moved to Juventus in 2020 and worked his way through the ranks of the club’s youth system to break into the first team this season.

Although he made no mistake converting his chance, both sides failed to really test Neither Wojciech Szczesny nor Marco Sportiello in the first 45 minutes.

Angel Di Maria had a good chance early on, but curled his shot wide of the post. Marco Sportiello came at the end of a cross from Juan Cuadrado shortly after, but couldn’t keep his swift header on target.

Giorgio Scalvini came close shortly after, but also failed to keep his header on target, with the ball firing just wide of the post.

Marten de Roon hammered a thunderous shot into the penalty area from about 25 yards out, penalties went up for a handball, but the referee didn’t believe it.

In the second half, substitute Jeremie Boga’s afternoon was cut short early after he was helped off the field after a nasty ankle injury.

Both Juventus and Atalanta squandered several chances during the game, with Luis Muriel coming close late and could have equalized for the home side

Angel Di Maria had the first excellent chance of the game, but also failed to score for his team

Despite mounting late pressure from the home side, Dusan Vlahovic sealed the victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a late goal.

Luis Muriel came on in the 60th minute for Mario Pasalic and provided the inspiration his side needed.

Former Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta then looked to have scored a last gasp equaliser, his shot also crashing against the post after appearing to overwhelm the Juve defense with a low effort that just missed the bottom left corner.

But despite their best efforts, Atalanta were unable to equalize despite 23 attempts throughout the game and Vlahovic threw himself into a late attack to seal victory for the away team.

With the victory, Max Allegri’s team moves up to second place in the Serie A standings, two points ahead of Lazio, which lost points to AC Milan yesterday.

Atalanta, meanwhile, remain sixth in the table behind Milan, who are three points ahead of them in fifth.

MATCH FACTS ATALANTA: (3-4-3) Sportiello (GK); Toloi; Djimsiti; Scalvini; Maehle; The Roon; Ederson (Boga 50′; Soppy 65′); Zappacosta; Pasalic (Muriel 60′); Koopmeiners; Zapata. Subs not used: Musso (GK); Rossi (GK); demiral; okoli; Rossi. Goals: No Bookings: No Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini JUVENTUS: (4-2-3-1) Szczesny (GK); Danielo; Rugani; Alex Sandro; cuadrado; fagioli; Location; rabiot; Iling Junior; Di Maria; Milik. Subs not used: Perrin (GK); Pinsoglio (GK); Barbieri; Bonucci; Bremer; Chiesa; Gatti; Kean; Kostic; Miretti; Perrin; Pogba; Soul; Vlahovic. Goals: No Bookings: Rabiot. Coach: Max Allegro Referee: Danielle Doveri Player of the match: To be determined Location: Gewiss stadium Presence: To be determined

Full match report to follow…