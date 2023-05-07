Billionaire rivals Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos showed up as VIPs at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami — take a look

Elon Musk visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on Saturday ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. X Æ A-12, his three-year-old son, accompanied him.

Musk, who has fathered 10 kids, is often pictured with X. When he was named Time Magazine’s Person of The Year in 2021, his son was with him on stage.

X was also seen running around Twitter’s office in San Francisco after his father took over the company, per The Washington Post.

Musk’s son seems to follow in his father’s footsteps, according to X’s mother, the musician Grimes, who previously said their son “can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots.”

Grimes also said her son would use the f-word when his “toy rockets failed to reach orbit.”

Musk celebrated his son’s birthday on May 4 – with X turning three years old – and shared a rare intimate image of his son looking at presents: “May the 4th be with you.”