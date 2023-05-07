Billionaire rivals Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos showed up as VIPs at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami — take a look

Elon Musk with his three-year-old son and Jeff Bezos went to the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome.
Dan Istitene, Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Elon Musk and his three-year-old son, X Æ A-12, visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on Saturday.
The billionaire attended the final practice day for the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.
Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were also in attendance, showing support for McLaren.
Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Musk, who has fathered 10 kids, is often pictured with X. When he was named Time Magazine’s Person of The Year in 2021, his son was with him on stage.
X was also seen running around Twitter’s office in San Francisco after his father took over the company, per The Washington Post.
Musk’s son seems to follow in his father’s footsteps, according to X’s mother, the musician Grimes, who previously said their son “can identify obscure rocket design, knows all abt grid fins, entry burns, robots.”
Grimes also said her son would use the f-word when his “toy rockets failed to reach orbit.”
Musk celebrated his son’s birthday on May 4 – with X turning three years old – and shared a rare intimate image of his son looking at presents: “May the 4th be with you.”
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Musk tweeted later that day that he had a “fun discussion of aero & battery technology in F1.”
He added: “I proposed a pure EV vs gas/hybrid F1 race.”
Musk, who owns Tesla, wants to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy with electric vehicles as well as renewable energy generation and storage. And maybe one day his Tesla might be competing in the F1 Grand Prix.
As Insider’s Tim Levin reported, when a Tesla SUV raced against a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the results were too close to call.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Musk, who seemed to hit it off with Horner, also met F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei.
He was also pictured laughing with Larry Ellison, Musk’s host and chairman of Oracle, which sponsors Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
The Amazon founder was pictured walking around the Paddock with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
A surprise, considering Amazon subsidiary AWS sponsors McLaren’s rival, Ferrari.
Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Like Musk, Bezos also met with Domenicali and Maffei on Saturday.
The 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida will see racers including Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and many more compete on Sunday.