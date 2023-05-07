Princess of Wales opts for an understated powder blue ensemble

The Princess of Wales opted for an understated look in a powder blue linen blazer as she surprised royal fans at a Big Lunch gathering in Windsor today.

Her casual ensemble was a world away from her performance at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla yesterday, when she turned heads in an ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen.

Kate, 41, matched her daughter Charlotte, eight, who wore a lookalike McQueen dress and a gorgeous Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen botanical headpiece.

Today, she toned down the glamor and was back to her typically chic self.

The mum-of-three opted for a £298 Reiss linen blazer and black trousers as she greeted well-wishers who had gathered outside Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation.

The Princess of Wales poses for a photo with a royal fan as she attends Windsor Big Lunch

She completed her casual outfit with a plain white T-shirt and white and gold sneakers.

However, Kate added a glimmer of sparkle to her pared-down look, sporting a pair of £425 pearl earrings from Annoushka Ducas.

She was joined by Prince William for the outing, who was dressed as he usually does in a dark suit – this time with a light blue shirt.

The pair attended a large luncheon in Windsor – while similar events are being held across the country to celebrate King Charles’s coronation.

In a beautiful moment, Kate stopped to hug a young girl waiting in the crowd.

The Princess of Wales addresses royal fans as she attended the Windsor Big Lunch today

Crowds gather in Windsor as Kate Middleton and Prince William step out for a big lunch

Kate’s appearance at the coronation yesterday stole the show as she appeared with her lookalike daughter Princess Charlotte, donning a matching McQueen dress.

Both dresses were embellished with ivory embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and clove motifs, to signify the four nations.

The pair completed their ensembles with white shoes and swept back their locks in a chic updo for the historic occasion.

The princess has long chosen to wear Alexander McQueen at key moments in her life.

She has worn the fashion brand on countless occasions, most notably choosing creative director Sarah Burton to design her wedding dress.

The Princess of Wales stunned in an ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen for the coronation yesterday

Her dress was embellished with ivory embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and clove motifs, to signify the four nations

Instead of a tiara, Kate wore a matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with three-dimensional embroidered leaf of silver, crystal and silver thread

The mother of three pearl earrings that were given to Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Charlotte wore an Alexander McQueen dress that matched her mother’s as the family attended yesterday’s ceremony

Princess Charlotte extended a calming hand to younger brother Prince Louis when the couple arrived at Westminster Abbey

The mother-of-three previously wore the jewellery, bequeathed to William and Harry, at the 2019 BAFTAs. They feature a double curve of different diamond cuts, with a dangling pearl.

During the ceremony, Charlotte was seen next to her little brother Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey after they arrived with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The siblings arrived without their older brother, Prince George, nine, who was a page of honor for his grandfather.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ two youngest children behaved impeccably during the service, with Charlotte providing a reassuring presence for her younger brother, who was able to suppress a few yawns during the two-hour proceedings.