Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Syrian Foreign Ministry: Positive directions, interactions currently happening in Arab region fall in the interest of all Arab countries

    NNA – Syria affirmed today that it had followed “the positive trends and interactions currently taking place in the Arab region, which are in the interest of all Arab countries and in achieving stability, security and prosperity for their peoples.”

    The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said, in an issued statement today, that “Syria has received with interest the decision issued during the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States in its extraordinary session at the level of foreign ministers held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League on May 7, 2023, regarding the resumption of Syrian delegations’ participation in the meetings of the League’s Council and all its affiliated organizations and agencies, as of today.”

    The Foreign Ministry stressed “the importance of dialogue and joint action to confront the challenges facing the Arab countries,” reiterating Syria’s position on “the need to strengthen joint Arab work and cooperation,” and affirming that “the next stage requires an effective and constructive Arab approach at the bilateral and collective levels on the basis of dialogue, mutual respect and common interests that serve the Arab nation.”
     

