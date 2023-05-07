Social Affairs Minister meets his Jordanian counterpart, exchanges experiences

NNA – Heading his ministry’s delegation on the first day of visiting Amman, Caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar met Sunday with Jordanian Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, in presence of her ministry’s work team.

Hajjar thanked his counterpart for hosting and coordinating the two-day workshop devoted to exchanging experiences on the national strategy for social development, the national social registry, and Jordan’s experience with regards to social safety networks.

In this context, discussions centered on the Jordanian experience, strengths and weaknesses, and the future outlook for social work.

Hajjar reiterated his promise to the Lebanese to finish work on the amendments related to the national strategy for social protection on June 15, and to present them to the Parliament Council.

It is to note that the visit of the Lebanese delegation to Jordan is part of a series of visits to a number of Arab countries, with the support of the World Bank, aiming to learn from the expertise and experiences of these countries to develop the national strategy for social protection and establishing an integrated social record that contributes to the implementation of programs that fall under the category of protecting the most vulnerable groups in Lebanon in an effective and orderly manner.

