Al-Rahi calls on UNHCR to provide governmental committee with data on the displaced, questions international position: Is there an intention to resettle them in Lebanon?

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, presided this morning over Sunday Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa, in celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Lebanon.

In his homily, al-Rahi paid tribute to Our Lady, saying: “We are pleased to celebrate together this divine liturgy, inaugurating with it the celebrations of the feast of our Mother, Our Lady of Lebanon, and the religious marches and public visits throughout this blessed month….Each one of us bears in the folds of his heart a filial affection for our Heavenly Mother, as well as those who look at her from afar….If you follow the Virgin Mary, you do not get lost, and if you pray to her, you do not despair, and if you contemplate her, you do not go astray, and if she supports you, you do not stumble, and if she carries you, you have no fear, and if she guides you, you do not tire, and if you gain favor with her, you reach the port of salvation…”

He added, “Despite all manifestations of the political, financial, social and daily living collapse, our confidence in our Mother, the Virgin Mary, remains great. Our Lady of Lebanon preserves this country and protects its people, its message and its role in its eastern environment.”

He continued to state that Our Lady, through the remaining faithful, directs the way to the path of goodness and to get out of the prevailing crises, most notably the presidential vacuum and the issue of the displaced Syrians on Lebanese soil.

Al-Rahi voiced serious concern over the increasing number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, a number that has become a heavy burden on Lebanon, economically, socially, demographically and security-wise. He said hopes are pinned on the governmental committee that was formed and started working on resolving this crisis.

He said: “We ask the UNHCR to cooperate with this committee by giving it the necessary data. We have begun to doubt the intentions, and we wonder whether the aim behind the international position is to settle them in Lebanon? Do they not favor their return to Syria for fear of emigrating to their countries? How can Lebanon, which is suffering under its burdens, carry the addition of two million and eighty thousand displaced Syrians and three hundred thousand Palestinian refugees? We say to the international community, provide your assistance to the displaced Syrians on the land of Syria, their homeland, so that they can continue their history, promote their culture, and protect their civilization.”

The Patriarch urged the international community to seperate between the political facet and the humanitarian-patriotic facet by ensuring the return of the displaced to their country.

=========R.Sh.

