Cavusoglu: Washington offered Ankara to send its S-400 systems to Ukraine

NNA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the United States offered his country to send the S-400 systems in Turkey to Ukraine, according to “Russia Today”.

In an interview with Habertürk newspaper, the minister added, “The United States made several offers and proposals to us regarding the S-400 systems we have….They told us: We want to have the possibility to study them…This proposal affects our independence. Where will our independence be in that case?”

According to the minister, the Turkish government has received many times various proposals from the US administration regarding the “S-400” systems, and if Ankara had shown flexibility and consent, it would not have faced the current problems with Washington.

The Turkish minister went on to say: “They even offered us to send these systems to Ukraine. We refused that and said – it is not permissible.”

