Sun. May 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Cavusoglu: Washington offered Ankara to send its S-400 systems to Ukraine

    By

    May 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the United States offered his country to send the S-400 systems in Turkey to Ukraine, according to “Russia Today”.

    In an interview with Habertürk newspaper, the minister added, “The United States made several offers and proposals to us regarding the S-400 systems we have….They told us: We want to have the possibility to study them…This proposal affects our independence. Where will our independence be in that case?”

    According to the minister, the Turkish government has received many times various proposals from the US administration regarding the “S-400” systems, and if Ankara had shown flexibility and consent, it would not have faced the current problems with Washington.

    The Turkish minister went on to say: “They even offered us to send these systems to Ukraine. We refused that and said – it is not permissible.”

     

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What time is the coronation concert tonight?

    May 7, 2023
    News

    NFX’s James Currier: Where unicorn ideas come from and why founders ‘need to keep spinning’

    May 7, 2023
    News

    What it’s like to visit the new Tiffany & Co. flagship store in New York City where the jewelry is stunning, but the real treat is the escape from reality and the museum-quality art

    May 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What time is the coronation concert tonight?

    May 7, 2023
    News

    NFX’s James Currier: Where unicorn ideas come from and why founders ‘need to keep spinning’

    May 7, 2023
    News

    What it’s like to visit the new Tiffany & Co. flagship store in New York City where the jewelry is stunning, but the real treat is the escape from reality and the museum-quality art

    May 7, 2023
    News

    Bed Bath & Beyond, David’s Bridal, Party City, and more: The biggest retail bankruptcies of the past 15 years

    May 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy